Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07.

