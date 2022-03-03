Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -183.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Frontline by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.