Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

