Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $30.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.02.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

