Stacks Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $26.40 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00213614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00189236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00042387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.45 or 0.06675234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001914 BTC.

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,301,595,744 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

