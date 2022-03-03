Devro plc (LON:DVO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.50 Per Share

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DVO stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.66) on Thursday. Devro has a 1 year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

Get Devro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.