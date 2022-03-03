Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO David T. Doherty Sells 2,221 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.