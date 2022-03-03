Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00.
NASDAQ:OM opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Outset Medical by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
