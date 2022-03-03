Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Outset Medical by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

