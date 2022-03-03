The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 1,945 ($26.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.57) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($26.57).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($22.24) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.50 ($19.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($27.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -338.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,708.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

