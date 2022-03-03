Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Alexander Dimitrief Buys 20,000 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 141,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

