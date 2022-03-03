JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

