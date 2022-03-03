PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of PDCE opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.