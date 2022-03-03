Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.
Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437,366 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
