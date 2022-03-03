Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437,366 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.