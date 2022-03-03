First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $70.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

