Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

TPC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $499.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

