Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Enviva Partners posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 540%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enviva Partners.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE EVA opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 312.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 111,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

