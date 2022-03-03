BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 10,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

