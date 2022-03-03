Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $750,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

