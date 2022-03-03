PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.