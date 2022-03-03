PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

