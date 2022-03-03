Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $101.74 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

