Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $539.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

