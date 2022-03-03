Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

