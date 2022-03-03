Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

