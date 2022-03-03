Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “
Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $44.98.
Portage Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
