Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $275,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

