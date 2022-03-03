Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 50.47%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 384,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,358 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

