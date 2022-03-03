FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vaxcyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.01).

PCVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $28.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

