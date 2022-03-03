CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Down 46.9% This Week

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $762.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000985 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

