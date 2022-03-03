BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $38.82 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $40.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

