BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $38.82 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $40.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About BAE Systems (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.