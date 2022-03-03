Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $365.94 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $365.94 million and $26.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00255484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 634,117,669 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

