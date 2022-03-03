Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma posted earnings of ($164.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benitec Biopharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

