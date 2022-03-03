BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

BOX has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

