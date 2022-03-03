Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €99.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €99.00 ($111.24) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €70.00 ($78.65) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.07.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.