AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Head-To-Head Survey

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AMB Financial alerts:

This table compares AMB Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $338.52 million 3.90 $115.44 million $1.48 11.48

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMB Financial and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 34.10% 11.87% 1.36%

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which include taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment consists of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.