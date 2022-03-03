Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $7.59 Million in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 833,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of American Well as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Man Group plc boosted its stake in American Well by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Well by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $160,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

