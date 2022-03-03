First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $37.87 on Thursday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

