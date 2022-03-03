First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

PRA stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

