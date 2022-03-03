Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $133.44.

