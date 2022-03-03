Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $147.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,513 shares of company stock valued at $65,089,871. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

