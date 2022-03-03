FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Decreased by Analyst

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of STRO opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $403.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 23,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

