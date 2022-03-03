FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xencor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

XNCR opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 193,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

