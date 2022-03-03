Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 147.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 68.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 630,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 256,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.89. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

