iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,312 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.37% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

IGF opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

