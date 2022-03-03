Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,069 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33.

