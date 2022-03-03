Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Announces Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

