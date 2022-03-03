Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 3,007 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.

