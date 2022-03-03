Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.32% of Zuora worth $130,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $453,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

