Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

