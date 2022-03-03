Frank Wilcox Acquires 2,750 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE UVE opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
