Frank Wilcox Acquires 2,750 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE UVE opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

