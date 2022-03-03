Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

About Allakos (Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

