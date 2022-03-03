National Pension Service Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $68,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $582.06 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.15 and a 200-day moving average of $502.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

